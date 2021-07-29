Will Smith becomes the father of sisters Venus and Serena Williams in the film ‘King Richard – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

This Wednesday the first trailer of the film King Richard was released in which Will Smith gives life to the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams. The Warner Bros. produced film was directed by Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The actor twice nominated for an Oscar for Ali (2001) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) plays Richard Williams, who from Compton, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, United States, led his daughters to the top of tennis world.

The trailer gives some glimpses of the struggles the Williamses faced, from racism and machismo, to how their father went all out for them to become racket stars.

“Venus and Serena are going to rock the world,” Smith said in this first preview of King Richard.

King Richard will be released on November 19 simultaneously in theaters in the United States and through HBO Max.

Smith was involved in this film as a producer while his wife, fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith, is listed as an executive producer, as are Venus and Serena Williams.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams, respectively, in this film, which also features actors Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, and Dylan McDermott. The script was written by Zach Baylin.

King Richard marks a very important leap in the career of Marcus Green, a Puerto Rican-born filmmaker who caught the attention of the film industry with 2018’s Monsters and Men.

This film starring John David Washington won the special jury award for Best American First Feature at the Sundance Independent Film Festival.

The director released the independent film Joe Bell last week starring Mark Wahlberg.