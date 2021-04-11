Will Smith and Martin Lawrence celebrate 26 years of ‘Bad Boys’

The film hit theaters in the United States 26 years ago The fourth film is underway, there is even talk of a fifth and a sixth

On April 7, 1995, the world of action comedies welcomed one of what was to be one of the great titles of the genre: ‘Bad Boys’, by Michael Bay hit theaters. The film followed the Miami cops played by Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence and spawned two sequels, ‘Bad Boys II’ (2003) and ‘Bad Boys For Life’ (2020). In fact, the third installment was one of the only films to be fully released in theaters last year before the pandemic closed theaters, making it the highest-grossing film of 2020 at the US box office. . Smith has used his social media to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the first film.

“When we say ‘for life’ we mean it. Bad Boys turns 26! Smith wrote on Instagram. Lawrence shared the same post, adding:” Today is 26 years old and we’re still going strong! Bad Boys for Life! “Both posts received a lot of love from other celebrities, including Jamie foxx. “I did not see it! When everything went wrong. Epic !!! They can not be fooled !!!”, put the actor in the publication of Smith.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Following the success of ‘Bad Boys For Life’, a fourth installment in the franchise was quickly put into development last year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony decided to go ahead with the development of a continuation of the third film with the screenwriter Chris bremner, who worked on the third installment. At the time it was said that Smith and Lawrence were expected to return.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The producer Jerry bruckheimer revealed last May that a script for the film was in the works. “We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman (president of Sony) and his team, and then through the editing process. and the shooting process … We put together, with your help, a movie that is satisfying to the audience, and we would like to repeat it, and I think they would like us to do it again. We are currently working on a draft for the fourth indent, “shared Bruckheimer.

That fourth installment was launched, there was even talk of a fifth and a sixth. We will have to be aware of how they develop.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io