Will Smith advances details of his biography

Although there are still several months to go before ‘Will’ hits bookstores, the biography of Will SmithMany followers of the actor have already made their reservation through different platforms. And he wanted to thank her personally through his Instagram account. “I see that you are pre-booking my book in advance. THANK YOU!”, He has written.

The book, published in the United States by Penguin Press (the Spanish publisher that will distribute it in our country has not yet been confirmed), will go on sale on November 9 and has Mark Manson as co-author and a cover designed by the artist Brandan “BMike” Odums of New Orleans.

Will assures that his biography has been a “labor of love” to which he has dedicated two years of his life. Describes it as “The story of a person who mastered his own emotions and is written in a way that can help others to do mySaint. It is easy to maneuver in the material world once you have conquered your own mind. Every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, toward greater growth and greater experience. That is the true will. Advance in spite of anything. And move forward in a way that draws others with you, rather than leaving them behind. “

The actor has pending the premiere of the series ‘This Joka’ and the films ‘King Richard’, ‘The Council’, ‘Bad Boys 4’ and ‘Bright 2’.

