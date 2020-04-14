The arrival of the Cage Fighter

Just a couple of months ago, Shayna Baszler lost her championship to Rhea Ripley in an agonizing and intense fight as very few we have seen in the NXT women’s division.

Everything pointed to him going up to the main roster to have a prominent role. The rise of an NXT superstar in the middle of Road to Wrestlemania would be meaningless if it is not going to take a relevant role.

Indeed, Baszler entered the elimination chamber and annihilated his 5 opponents in a sweeping way. We all think that The Man’s reign was in serious danger.

Despite The Cage Fighter’s credibility as a fighter, Shayna had to live with the constant buzz about whether her rise it was due to Ronda Rousey’s refusal to compete at Wrestlemania 36.

Rousey’s return, further

The best fighter in UFC history has made the news again recently with a statement against WWE.

Rowdy pointed out – as we already told you in Planet Wrestling – that Comparing WWE superstars to UFC fighters was an insult to them.

As a result of these statements, last night we could see how Shayna Baszler bluntly ended Sarah Logan, qualifying for the Women’s MITB.

The fact that the former NXT champion lost with a roll up to Lynch kept her credibility intact. If Baszler begins to win battles overwhelmingly, She could re-position herself in the front row to challenge the Raw champion.

We have no doubt that Shayna can be a great champion, though her reign could be tainted by the lack of credible challengers. beyond Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair.

The real question we should ask ourselves is … What if Ronda Rousey wanted to go back to the ring?

