Joel Dicker, in Geneva on March 4, 2020. Jeremy Spierer / EL PAÍS

Many things can be said, and have been said, about Joël Dicker, but not that he does not know what he wants, how to get it and to whom he owes it. The Swiss author (Geneva, 34 years old) who triumphed around the world at age 27 with The Truth About the Harry Quebert case has not since strayed from the path of success, even though his guide and literary father no longer accompany him, the publisher Bernard de Fallois, to whom he pays tribute in his new intrigue, The Enigma of Room 622 (Alfaguara). This book comes after Bernard’s death. I wanted to pay tribute to him and suddenly I said to myself: “I need to share it with my readers in a novel.” And as I started, I realized that, for consistency, the character had to be called Joël ”, he explains by videoconference from his home in Geneva, where he returned after a few days of promotion in Paris.

The enigma of room 622 is a choral and hybrid novel in which the reader attends on the one hand to a struggle for power in one of the main banks in Switzerland and, on the other, to the attempts of a writer, Joël, by clarify who killed one of the candidates for the throne, one night of partying in a luxurious hotel. All this accompanied by fragments of non-fiction based on his relationship with De Fallois. Who’s who in all this mess? Is the fictional Joël also him? Yes but no, or maybe. “What happens is that although I say that it is not me, and it is not me, it is the reader who has the final decision. That identification already happened to me with Marcus Goldman [protagonista de La verdad sobre el caso Harry Quebert y El libro de los Baltimore]. I made it clear that it wasn’t about me, but in the end in a novel it is the reader who has the power. ”

The approach flirts with autofiction, something that Dicker rejects without losing his bonhomie but firmly: “What I do is totally different from autofiction, a genre that is very fashionable but that bothers me a bit because of building a novel about yourself and your own life. And what bothers me is that autofiction attacks the heart, the essence of what a novel is. A novel is literature, it is fiction, it is invention, something that is not reality ”.

Today’s Jöel Dicker – framed by a digital background that reproduces the perfect Swiss mountain house, all wood, space and well-being – looks fondly at the young man who won the Goncourt des Lycéens and the French Academy Grand Prix in 2012 and denies that success has changed him personally. Another thing is literary. Almost ten years later, 1.2 million copies sold in Spain and 9 million readers worldwide, his opinion is clear: “Selling a lot and being successful is still a crime for some, unfortunately. Literature has to come out of this dynamic of exclusion in which it has always been and which makes that which is appreciated by many people, not be considered of quality; a dynamic in which they laugh at the reader, they don’t respect him. And I believe that the literary world should jump over that precipice, something that television series have already done. I’m not saying that everyone has to like everything, I’m just saying that literature must also be able to let it be debated ”. What if you are told that your novels are actually a guilty sin? “It is an extraordinary compliment. Guilty sins are what comes to us the most, what excites us, what hooks us. I love it ”, he responds with the tables acquired after hundreds of hours of interviews.

Like the Jöel who stars in The Enigma of Room 622, Dicker is a writing addict whose work dynamic focuses on getting other things done, enjoying life beyond its stories, getting out of that need to write, from that will that uses as primeval engine, before intrigue, long before the characters, so that everything starts. Despite the multiplicity of settings and times, the book, says Dicker, is written in the order in which it has reached the reader, without a previous map, without a defined structure. “It is more exciting and gives me more freedom. Then you have to reread and rewrite a lot, of course. ”

Secrets, a theme present in every Dicker novel since his debut in The Last Days of Our Fathers, take on this novel a financial and sometimes criminal dimension. Is Switzerland atoning for its sins? “I do not know if he has sins, he has a history, although it is true that it is an economic history closely linked to bank secrecy, but it is not the central point of this history,” he replied politely.

In a few works, life and literature are mixed as in that of Romain Gary, one of his great influences. “It was he and his books that gave me that need to write, but he was also the first writer I admired as a character. A man who was a war pilot, a diplomat, a madness ”, he has admiration before reciting other authors, creators of ambitious books and immense works such as Albert Cohen, Jonathan Franzen or Philip Roth, none within the black genre because he hardly reads it and He confesses, he doesn’t even know if he practices it. “It has some codes that constrain and which I do not adapt to. I do not think my novels are polar,” he clarifies.

Would your publisher have liked this novel? “I can’t speak for Bernard,” he laughs, “but he always told me that if he didn’t like a book of mine he wouldn’t publish it. I hope that this one had published it ”.