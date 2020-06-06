.

Will Sebastián Rulli have a child with Angelique Boyer ?: This confessed the 44-year-old actor

Sebastián Rulli has said on multiple occasions that he is an accomplished man, since not only has he consolidated a great career in the world of acting, but since 2014 he has had an enviable relationship with the also actress Angelique Boyer.

And although love springs from their pores, the 44-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress have still not sent a letter to the stork, so many wonder if the Argentine wanted to have a child with the beautiful star of the small screen.

Rulli confessed with the program “The last one and we’re leaving”, and there he revealed that although he loves his wife, the subject of a new paternity, after having his son Santi, 10 years old, as a result of his marriage to the entertainer Cecilia Galliano, does not take away the dream.

“I don’t know, I’m a dad, I’m already a dad, so I don’t have that need. I honestly can’t imagine having more children, I never dreamed of having a specific number of children, ”said the Argentine.

Despite his stance on fatherhood, the protagonist of the series The Dragon said that he could give in on that subject if Angelique asks him to.

“If she ever needs it, I’m not closed, but I don’t want to have that social or family pressure or anything like that. Today I am full and I feel that Angi too, so why force things, “said Rulli. “We don’t have to please anyone, we have the best relationship in the world and we dream of staying that good regardless of the circumstances.”

The actor constantly spends his time sharing heartfelt messages of love for the queen of his heart.

A few months ago, the protagonist of the soap opera “Teresa” turned to his Instagram to dedicate some beautiful words of love to his girlfriend.

“You have no idea how I like you. I like you to kiss you for hours, I like you to hug you until I run out of strength, I like you to lean on your chest and listen to the rhythm of your heart. I like you to dream you, I like you to feel you, I like you to make you happy … I like you … @ angeliqueboyer #teamo “.

And she is not far behind: “I don’t need a day to remind you how much I love you. There are 365 days full of opportunities to make you feel how much I care about you! @sebastianrulli THANKS for the best years of my life! I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY BEING! ”Said Angelique.