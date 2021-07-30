Will Santi Aldama be another Spaniard triumphing in the Memphis Grizzlies?

Spanish basketball and the city of Memphis they are two concepts that usually fit together wonderfully. And no, the ephemeral passage of Juan Carlos Navarro through the Grizzlies it is not the best example of it. But when it comes to centers that exceed 210 centimeters in height, who have talent and the ability to score points, the communion between the team and this profile of players usually works like a charm.

The NBA Draft 2021 left us a very pleasant surprise for Spanish basketball: the choice of Santi Aldama in the first round at pick 30 that the Memphis Grizzlies had. Despite the fact that his departure had been planned in a higher election (there was even talk of the decade of 50 to 60), the arrival of the Spanish to the Tennessee franchise has been linked to several opinions of various kinds.

The logical doubts and the habitual illusion

As is normal, the election of Santi Aldama in such a high position and his irruption in the best league in the world represents a double way of understanding: we could be facing one of the robberies of the NBA Draft 2021 or facing a serious error in the Management of Memphis Grizzlies.

The doubts regarding Santi Aldama they reside in your physique. He is not a player made of the corpulence and musculature of the best basketball league on the planet, nor has his performance been evaluated in professional basketball, if not in a lower division of university basketball.

However, we are talking about an inside player who is 2.11 tall, one of those who are increasingly scarce in the league, but who also has a very good hand for the outside shot and to score points from many marks on the floor.

If we add to this the beautiful history of Memphis Grizzlies with Spanish centers of the size of Pau Gasol or Marc Gasol, the story deserves, at the very least, an in-depth look. Will it be the third part of a charming Tennessee trilogy of national basketball?