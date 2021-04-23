Will Rick return in the final season?

Share

With the final season of The Walking Dead so close, fans of the series have a theory that Rick Grimes will appear in the latest installment.

On August 22, season 11 of The Walking Dead will be launched and to the sadness of the fans, it has already been announced that it will be the last. The last season of the series will have 24 chapters that promise a lot of action and finish at the height of the success that it always was. As a result of this, many fans await the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), one of the characters most loved by the fans of the show.

The last time Rick Grimes appeared on The Walking Dead was in the fifth episode of the ninth season. At the time, Rick suffers serious injuries after blowing up the bridge to stop a massive herd of walkers and lies down on the bank of a bleeding river. A helicopter takes him away from Alexandria and since then nothing else has been heard from him in the series.

The truth is that from season 9 to 11 a lot happened in the series. However, fans still wonder why Rick still hasn’t returned and what is keeping him from being together with his friends and family after so long.

Maybe you are interested in:

The Walking Dead: Will Negan have a spin-off?

Will we see it again?

On Reddit discussion boards dedicated to the series, fans put forth numerous theories about Rick’s whereabouts on The Walking Dead: “What if one of the reasons Rick has been gone for so long is because he suffered very serious injuries? After all, he was impaled by a rebar, lost a lot of blood, and then was thrown from a bridge into a raging river. You may be very weak or unable to walk. I think we’ll see a lot of that in the first Rick movie, in the style of The Dark Knight Rises. “

The theory refers to the trilogy of films dedicated to The Walking Dead that will tell the story of Rick Grimes in depth, so it is thought that it would be a good way to connect the series and the films.

Share