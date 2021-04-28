Will Rick Grimes appear in the final season of The Walking Dead? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

Fans of The Walking Dead last saw Rick Grimes in Season 9, when he is rescued by a CRM helicopter.

The series will end with its eleventh installment in 2022, which has left many viewers wondering if Andrew Lincoln’s character will return before AMC puts an end to the fiction.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Lincoln was asked about a possible cameo in the latest installment of the series.

“That is a very good question. The easy answer is that I have no idea. I don’t think it’s written yet, but I would never say never because everyone who is still doing the television series are friends I love, and it is an extraordinary feat that they continue to make this beautiful and innovative series that still has an impact on the world. ” he replied.

What is certain is that fans will see Lincoln in the Rick Grimes films, whose production is expected to begin in the spring.

Although the end of the series has already been set, this news took the cast by surprise, as revealed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor who plays Negan.

“The news, when we received it in the midst of the pandemic, was a complete surprise, not only for me and the rest of the actors, but for everyone involved in the series since production. Scott Gimple and Angela Kang had no idea either. It came out of nowhere and it was an unexpected turn. I think they had season 11 planned, where were they going to go and suddenly it became ‘we also have to close the story somehow’ out of nowhere and there was a huge change, “he told Collider.

The Walking Dead will say goodbye with its season 11, which will arrive at AMC on August 22.