Will review security with governors; I’m going to receive you all: López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that he will meet little by little with the opposition governors to follow up on the security plan that he announced last Wednesday with the Morena leaders.

“I am going to let you know the agenda. I have to see other things as well, but there we are moving forward, I will go little by little, whether they are together or in groups, or one by one, but I will receive them all ”, he said.

He stated that in the specific case of the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, he is going to postpone the meeting because there is a legal matter against the Tamaulipas president and “I do not want him to mix.”

Regarding the Governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles Conejo, he said: “With all due respect, I send you to tell the Governor of Michoacán that I cannot receive him because there is a lot of politicization and I don’t want to get involved in those things. Let the electoral process pass, let the electoral process end, the elections be qualified and then we see, because I do not want harsh debates or shows to take place here. We must take care, what Don Adolfo Ruiz Cortines said, the presidential inauguration. It is not Andrés Manuel, it is what we represent. “

This was after the PRD governor went without an appointment to the National Palace two weeks ago to deliver evidence that, in his opinion, proves the aid of drug trafficking to Morena in the last elections.

In this regard, Aureoles responded through social networks: “My right to a hearing, as governor and as a citizen, has been repeatedly violated. I do not want him to receive me so that the election is politicized, I want him to do so because it is an issue that puts the future of Mexico at risk ”.

During his morning conference, the President also indicated that, given the acts of violence registered in recent days in Pantelhó and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, the National Guard will increase its presence in those regions of the country.