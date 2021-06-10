Will return to Olympics; the incredible story of Eddy Alvarez

NEW YORK.

Eddy Alvarez has a silver medal. But temper of steel. The player told his incredible story when he met his new teammates from the US baseball team last month at the old Dodgers dugout in Vero Beach, Florida.

It feels like a redemption tour, because I still have that feeling of hearing the national anthem of another country when you were so close to winning, “he said. “What we really want is to be at the top of the Olympic podium.”

Seven years ago, Alvarez was part of the short track speed skating relay that fell 0.271 seconds away from beating Russia, and ended up taking silver in the 5,000 meters at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Last year, the Miami branch infielder helped the US qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament.

I never thought it would be possible, because they had taken baseball out of the Olympic program, ” said the 31-year-old.

While most JO sports are between elite athletes, in baseball that boils down to the best of what’s left – those who aren’t in the majors. Alvarez reached the majors in 2020 with the Marlins. He became the first player to reach MLB after going to Olympics in another discipline since Jim Thorpe appeared with the Giants and Braves between 1913 and 1919, after winning gold in the decathlon and pentathlon in Stockholm 1912.

Alvarez batted .189 (3-for-37) with a double and two RBIs. This year he was hitting .222 with one homer and five RBIs at Triple-A before going to the pre-Olympic.

