easyJet to resume air operations starting June 15 with new biosecurity measures since 22 European airports, as announced by the airline this Thursday.

Specific, the first flights, most of which will be domestic routes and only a few will be international, they will operate from the United Kingdom (Gatwick, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Isle of Man, Birmingham, Inverness, Bristol, Newcastle and Birmingham), France (Nice, Paris (CDG), Toulouse, Bordeaux , Nantes and Lille), Switzerland (Geneva) and Italy (Milan).

In Spain, the partial reactivation of easyJet operations means at this first moment resume the route that connects Geneva with Barcelona. easyJet has said it hopes to gradually increase the number of flights as demand increases and travel restrictions are relaxed.

During confinement, the company has kept the fleet on the ground, ready to resume operations as quickly as possible once conditions allow. Thus, a series of prevention measures that help ensure safety and the well-being of passengers and crew on board.

Mandatory face masks

These protective measures include: a thorough disinfection of aircraft; the mandatory use of face masks for both clients and employees, as well as the temporary elimination of the food and beverage service on board.

These measures have been implemented after consultation with the aviation authorities – ICAO and EASA – and are in line with the relevant national authorities and medical advice from the airline’s medical service.

«I am very happy to announce that We will resume part of our flight program in mid-June: a small step carefully decided as part of our plan to resume operations.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout Europe so that when more restrictions are lifted, we can continue to expand our flight program adapting it to demand and, at the same time, guarantee that we are operating efficiently and on the routes that our customers want » , stated the CEO of easyJet, Johan Lundgren.