will readjust salary based on where the employee is located

Google’s hybrid work plan is already official, and among the measures that the Californian giant is going to adopt is that of readjust the salary of those workers who decide to change their workplace, either to another office of the many that the search engine has distributed throughout the world, to shared workspaces or to their own homes.

In a letter addressed to employees and posted on Google’s blog, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet, explained that 40% of its workforce will be able to choose to relocate to different places than where they had been working until now when the pandemic subsides and everything returns to normal: 20% of them will be able to move to other offices and the other 20% will be able to telework from home.

But Pichai cautions: “Whether you choose to move to a different office or opt for a completely remote job, your salary will be adjusted according to your new location”.

In this way, Google makes the salary readjustments official based on the location to which its employees decide to move, a measure that has already been announced by other large technology companies such as Facebook or Twitter. Marck Zuckerberg himself said in May 2020 that they would readjust the salary of workers who decided to relocate.

Twitter, for its part, will apply a salary readjustment only to workers who decide to leave the San Francisco Bay to move to other less expensive areas, according to its CEO, Jack Dorsey, in the podcast The Boarddroom: Out of Office.

One measure, to lower the salary only to those who leave the very expensive San Francisco, for which VMware has also chosen, which in September announced to its employees in the Bay Area the readjustment with concrete figures: reductions of up to 18% for those who decide to go to cities with a much lower cost of living, such as Denver, and 8% for those who move to cities such as San Diego or Los Angeles, as reported by Bloomberg.

Other technology, on the other hand, have chosen to keep their employees’ salaries no matter where they decide to move. This is the case of Spotify, which announced in February that it would be totally flexible with teleworking when the pandemic ended and would respect the full salary they had in their original positions, as we already reported in Engadget. The only limitations that the music application put was that the worker was in a time zone that would allow him to adapt to the working day of his reference office and that he agreed to stay in the chosen location for at least one year.

The case of Spain

Google’s announcement is global in nature, but it seems like a measure designed exclusively for the United States, where a good part of its workforce is located. And it is that in other countries, such as Spain, the legislation does not allow the salary to be reduced for employees who decide to telework.

Thus, in our country, article 4 of the Royal Decree-Law on remote work specifies that “people who carry out remote work will have the same rights that they would have had if they provided services in the company’s workplace, except for those who are inherent to the performance of the work provision in the same in person, and They will not be able to suffer damage in any of their working conditions, including remuneration, job stability, work time, training and professional promotion ”.

Therefore, if a Google worker decides to leave their offices in Spain, located in the Torre Picasso in Madrid, to telecommute elsewhere, the American company would be obliged to keep his salary and all the benefits he had signed. And the same would happen in the event that an employee of any other company with a contract in our country decides to switch to the remote mode.

However, Google’s move appears to be directed almost exclusively at employees who decide to leave their Silicon Valley positions, as announced by Twitter and VMware, where wages are exorbitant as a result of the very high standard of living in the San Francisco Bay Area. In fact, some professionals even claimed before the pandemic that they could barely survive on an annual salary of $ 250,000.

Thus, large technology companies would like to take advantage of the opportunity that teleworking gives them to not having to oversize the salaries of your workers due to the price inflation that the mecca of the technology sector has experienced so far.