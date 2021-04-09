Will Qui-Gon Jinn be in the new Obi-Wan series?

There is very little to begin filming Obi-Wan, the series, and there are more and more rumors about it.

Disney + is already fine-tuning the details to start the realization of the series of Obi-Wan and in recent weeks there has been no lack of news about such a production. Pictures about the recording set recreating Tatooine, the publication of the full cast and many rumors about the plot increase the expectation. However, a big surprise is expected, the possible return of Qui-Gon Jinn, mythical teacher of the protagonist.

The character that was already played by Liam Neeson could easily be included in the plot of the new show of Star wars. Remembering that, in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, one of the last things Yoda says to Kenobi opens this door.

In the aforementioned movie, the wise little green jedi mentions that a long training awaits him on Tatooine, by his former mentor. The purpose would be to know how to transcend and become a ‘ghost’ by The force. And we see that in the Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, they achieve their mission.

The ghosts of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda and Obi-Wan in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Liam Neeson never ruled it out

On the other hand, some years ago this project was contemplated to be made as a film. Nonetheless, the success of Disney’s streaming platform made Obi-Wan into their list of future series in the star franchise, along with Ahsoka Thano Y The Book of Boba Fett.

Thus, when it was still thought that it would be a feature film, the Irishman who gave life to Qui-Gon, spoke about his possible return. These were the words of the artist in 2018:

“In the first movie, ‘The Phantom Menace,’ I died. But we know the Jedi are coming back and all that. Although no one has been in contact with me, we’ll see. ”

To all of the above, speculation grows thanks to a recently published photo of Ewan McGregor, main actor of the program in question, where he is seen with a beard very similar to the one he wore in the last installment of Star Wars in which he participated, suggesting a short temporary continuation and allowing him to fulfill the mission that Yoda placed on him.

Would you like to see Qui-Gon Jinn again?