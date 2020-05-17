Guadalajara, Jalisco (Óscar Luis Garza) – Employer and union organizations in Jalisco raised the possibility that employer and worker negotiate a deferral in the delivery of the profit sharing, this before the economic paralysis of the Covid-19 that has hit business.

According to the Federal Labor Law, employees with at least 60 days of work in the same company are entitled to the Employee Profit Sharing (PTU) for collaborating with the company’s profits, and must receive it before May 30 if the employer is a person moral, and before June 29 if you are a natural person.

They propose a deferred profit sharing due to coronaviruses. | Photo: My Pocket

Read: Who does and does not receive profits

But with the work stoppage due to the coronavirus, the companies will not be in a position to deliver the distribution, because although it is money generated in 2019, it could help them with the payment of payroll and other expenses.

Read: Utilities, when they are paid and how much I have

The situation merits that, if both parties agree, the amount or date of payment be negotiated, said Carlos Villaseñor, president of Coparmex Jalisco.

“We know that it is an obligation of the companies, we know that the units arrive very badly economically because they are facing to pay, week after week, the salary so that the collaborators take the money to their family. In the same sense we ask that both parties agree and agree that this benefit is had … to the extent possible by the parties, “he said.

“What we are going to have to do is seek to arrange for them to be paid for up to four or six months from now. It is impossible right now,” admitted Juan Huerta, general secretary of the CTM in Jalisco.

.