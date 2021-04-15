Will Prince Harry be with Queen Elizabeth in court with Philip? | EFE

In the midst of her loss, Queen Elizabeth would have to make another difficult decision that would undoubtedly not be easy at all, to fire her husband, Duke Philippe of Edinburgh with only a part of his family.Will she allow her grandson, the prince harry this present?

The Queen Isabel she would leave out several of the members that belong to her family when making the selection of those who should accompany her in the procession to see off the remains of Duke Felipe de Edimburgo.

It has transpired that many of the relatives and people closest to the Windsors will be left out of the guests who will join the procession of “consort“of the monarch, which will take place next Saturday, April 17, without flowers or the sumptuous ceremonies that characterize royalty.

In the midst of the mourning that the crown lives today before the loss of one of its most veteran members, it has been announced that part of the descendants of the long-lived royal couple do not appear on the list of around 30 people who will say goodbye to the “grandfather of William and Harry“.

In recent days it was announced that precisely, Prince Harry would have arrived in the United Kingdom to meet with his father, grandmother and brother in these difficult times and with so many tensions that have starred between him, his wife, Meghan Markle and a large part of the family.

So far it has transpired that the husband of the “former actress” who could not travel due to medical orders, had to make a stopover at Frogmore Cottage, the place he would occupy with Meghan after getting married, this in order to quarantine shortly before approaching his family.

The importance of the presence of the youngest son of Prince Charles is indisputable, although due to his current position, leading a worldly life away from royalty, it is presumed that he will not be able to render honors as some of his other relatives will for the duke.

Who are among the guests?

In a ceremony that in other circumstances would have had an attendance of approximately 800 people, Queen Elizabeth was forced to drastically reduce the list of those who may be present.

Among them, for obvious reasons, will be the four sons of the monarch and the current deceased, Duke of Edinburgh: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

They will be accompanied by their respective partners, as well as eight grandchildren, including Prince Harry, who will be one of the only ones who will not have company due to the risk that the trip represented for his wife and her advanced state of pregnancy.

The children of Princess Margaret, (late and only sister of Queen Elizabeth II) the Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto, as well as the Duke’s private secretary, Archie Miller-Bakewell.

Similarly, the third cousin of the prince of Greece and Denmark (Philip of Edinburgh) would have included the children of her husband’s German sisters, although their attendance is not yet defined, apparently.

Some personalities from the political field and members of the trustees and foundations presided over by “His Highness” also called “Count of Merioneth”, “Baron of Greenwich”, would be part of the list but possibly decide not to attend to offer the place to more relatives who seek to be present.

It should be remembered that the fun3br3 service was necessarily limited by the presence of the current health crisis, and the request of the 99-year-old Duke himself, who requested a more int! Mo service, so many other people close to him would be left out. the list.

Those who will not be able to attend

Among those that are not included are names such as Princess Alejandra, a cousin of Elizabeth II and very close to the duke, as well as other cousins ​​of the current sovereign of almost 95 years.

The Dukes of Kent, Gloucester will be able to follow the transmission that will be made live, a solution that according to The Times would have seemed good to them.

Among other personalities who will not be able to accompany the Head of State and her closest members are members of other European royal families, such as Constantine of Greece, a close friend of Philip.

Even great-grandchildren of the royals, among whom are Savannah Phillips, at the age of 11, will not be present either.

Lady Penny Brabourne, an aristocrat who remained very close to the duke in his later years since the royal retired from his duties in 2017, is not among the guests.