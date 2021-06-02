Will Porsche be able to build a car to match the Tesla Model 3?

The Tesla Model 3 is the world’s best-selling electric car. A true success story, which in just over three years has managed to quadruple the accumulated sales of the Tesla Model S, and double the accumulated sales of the Nissan Leaf, launched on the market in 2010. The Tesla Model 3 dominates the segment with an iron fist of the compact electric saloons, and surprisingly, it has very few rivals. The BMW i4 will soon compete with the American, and Porsche would be preparing a direct rival for the Tesla Model 3, a little brother of the Porsche Taycan.

Interestingly, all manufacturers are immersed in the development and launch of a very long line of electric SUVs and crossovers, but the best-selling electric … is still a traditional car. The British magazine Autocar has reported that the German sports car manufacturer would be immersed in the development of a smaller electric saloon, a car aimed at the waterline of the Tesla Model 3. And for this, will have the help of Audi, with whom you are co-developing a new modular platform.

Almost a million Tesla Model 3s have been sold since its launch.

This modular platform is called PPE (Premium Platform Electric) and will not only be the basis of the future Audi A6 e-tron, it will be the basis of the future Audi A4 e-tron and the second generation of the Porsche Macan, which will feature a 100% electric version. This is not the first time that Porsche and Audi have collaborated, far from it: the collaboration between the two companies dates back to the days of the Porsche 924, and cars like the Audi e-tron GT are built on the same J1 platform as the Porsche Taycan – they are more than twin brothers, in short.

It is the same PPE platform that will be the basis of this compact electric saloon, which will have many technical ties to the future electric Porsche Macan. According to Autocar, it will be available in rear-engine or dual-engine configuration and all-wheel drive, and will have a large capacity battery, with which it will exceed 500 km of WLTP approval. It will be a very dynamic cut car and in the United States it could be priced below $ 60,000. It will be tailor-made to compete against the Tesla Model 3, speaking in silver.

Porsche and Audi have already collaborated in the development of the Macan / Q5, and also in the development of hybrid versions of the Cayenne and Q7.

Although the decision about its series production has not yet been made – the production car would not arrive until at least 2023 – some sources claim that Porsche is already expanding its Leipzig factory to house a seventh model, investing 600 million euros in the expansion of its facilities. Rumor has it that its name will be Porsche Cajun, but its final name is not confirmed yet. Its production is not even confirmed, but if the river sounds and Autocar says it … water carries.

Photos of the Tesla Model 3