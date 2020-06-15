Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

If you’ve ever enjoyed an AAA video game on a PlayStation 4, you know that one of the console’s big problems is that its fans are very loud. Sony Interactive Entertainment knows that, but does that mean the situation will be different with the PlayStation 5? The company wants to avoid it.

In an interview with The Guardian, Simon Rutter, head of Sony Europe, spoke about the PlayStation 5 and several of its details. One of the points he made clear is that Sony has put a lot of effort into making the PlayStation 5 less noisy than the PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately, Rutter did not elaborate on this. So, it remains only to wait for Sony Interactive Entertainment to confirm details on the cooling system that the PlayStation 5 will use to avoid the mistakes of the past. You will also have to test the console to confirm that they really achieved their goal.

It must be remembered that reports that emerged earlier this year indicate that the PlayStation 5 is a device designed to adequately dissipate the heat generated within the console. The above would be one of the main factors for which the console could have a high price, since its production price is $ 450 USD, according to reports.

And you, what do you expect about the cooling of the PlayStation 5? Do you think Sony can make it less noisy than the PS4 without facing overheating issues? Tell us in the comments.

