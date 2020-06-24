Several Roundup customers say glyphosate, its active ingredient, causes cancer

Specifically, it is believed that this chemical could be the root of non-Hodgkin lymphomas, which affects white blood cells.

Werner Beumann, the current CEO of Bayer, has made it a priority to try to put these legal conflicts behind

When a company receives a fine or lawsuit, the price it must pay ultimately depends a lot on the case. It is possible that the process is resolved in favor of the company in question, so you would only lose representation costs and time of its managers. Another possibility is that the case was low-key, so the penalty is not as significant. But there are times when that decision can end the brand. Bayer now knows that very well.

According to El Economista, through a statement the chemical giant announced that it has just signed an agreement in the United States (USA). It will pay 125,000 claimants a total of up to $ 10.9 billion, as part of a brand compensation plan. This process is expected to close the vast majority of claims around the Roundup herbicide. Thus, Bayer is closer to ending the legal drama that started in 2018.

According to Bloomberg, Bayer is still expected to devote additional resources to solving this scandal. An extra $ 820 million would go toward solving water pollution lawsuits, while another $ 400 million would go to claims for the spread of certain chemicals to other farms. An additional $ 1,250 million will also be saved so that the chemical giant can face future cases that arise around the class action lawsuit against the Roundup product.

A blow that could end Bayer?

Fines and class action lawsuits are a regular incident in the industry. For example, like Bayer, Facebook received a class action lawsuit a few months ago that sought to pay each user of its platform about $ 500 for the misuse of their data. YouTube, meanwhile, was fined $ 500 million by the European Union (EU) for a privacy matter. Even the President of the United States and his family faced a similar process last year.

Going back to the Bayer situation, how serious is this blow to the chemical company? Recall that Roundup, the herbicide that starred in this class action, was part of the Monsanto purchase in 2018. In this transaction, the giant had to pay around $ 63 billion. In other words, the cost of having acquired this organization and its portfolio is already more or less a sixth higher than what was originally thought to be paid.

Thats not all. Many experts in a quarrel with Bayer point out that the brand’s legal problems, although closer to the final line, still have a long way to go. Thus, it is clear that the cost of the transaction will continue to stack in the future. How much Monsanto products contribute to your current revenue stream is not very expensive. But as the losses pile up, there is clearly more regret for making this purchase.

Threats to class action lawsuits

As Bayer’s case demonstrates, legal litigation against thousands of people in the public tends to be tougher than almost any government penalty. For example, several people threatened McDonald’s to close their stores if they did not put better health protection rules for their employees. Volkswagen has had to deal with the consequences of Diesel for years. WeWork also starred in its own scandal in 2019.

Bayer’s situation could also be a perfect example of the effect of class action lawsuits on companies and the environment, beyond the economic cost. For example, in Brown & Charbonneau data, it could lead to certain actions that affect the consumer experience. Studies show that it can have a prolonged negative effect on the stock market. And according to LawInfo, it also has the potential to change the law going forward.

