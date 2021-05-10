Will ‘Pasqui’ leave Barça with 50 titles?

05/10/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

The foundations of the handball section have shaken this Monday after the club’s decision that Xavi Pascual does not follow the next season on the bench just two days away from visiting Meshkov Brest in the Champions League quarter-finals. Pasqui has been in charge of the first team for almost 12 and a half years, since on February 9, 2009 he assumed the leadership of the team after the dismissal of a Manolo Cadenas who was his second.

After maintaining a fierce struggle with Ciudad Real and with its ‘heir’ Atlético de Madrid, the extinction of both clubs together with that of Portland San Antonio and at low hours with other clubs such as Bidasoa Irun has allowed a FC Barcelona very well organized and managed to link an impressive series of domestic titles.

Anyway, Pasqui’s main achievements at the head of Barça are the two Champions that achieved in the traditional stage of the finals to four, a Lanxess Arena in Cologne in which his team has always played in inferior conditions at the level of the fans … and certain arbitrations.

Already on the banks of the Rhine, the Barça team achieved its eighth continental title in 2011 after beating Rhein Neckar Löwen 28-30 and Ciudad Real led by Talant Dujshebaev in a fratricidal duel 27-24 with eight goals from Jesper Noddesbo.

It took four years for it to ‘fall’ the ninth European Cup with a team led by the French myth Nikola Karabatic who beat Kielce in the semifinals by 33-28 with authority and Veszprém in the final by 28-23.

However, Cologne has also been the site of several disappointments such as the loss in a final that seemed to be won in 2012 against Hamburg (30-29), the semi-final defeats against Vardar in 2017 (26-25) and in 2019 (27 -29) or the recent KO in the postponed final of the 2019-20 season against THW Kiel by 33-28 which was played at the end of December.

On an international level, Pasqui has also been proclaimed champion of the Club World Cup (Super Globe) on five occasions (2013-14, 2014-15, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20), making him the current holder of this prestigious tournament.

The squad is a pineapple around Xavi Pascual

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

What’s more, Barça has just proclaimed itself Asobal League champion for the eleventh consecutive time at the controls of the exporter, who also has three Leagues of the Pyrenees (2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12).

To finish, Pascual has also won 10 King’s Cups (2008-09, 2009-10, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21), 10 Asobal Cups (2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20), 10 Super Cups (2009-10, 2012-13, 2013- 14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21) and eight Catalan Super Cups (2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016- 17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21).

In total, 51 domestic titles, three European and five universal for a total of 59 that could still grow to 61 if Barça conquers the Asobal Cup in Santander the first weekend of June and the Champions League in the Final Four in Cologne the next … although for this, Meshkov will have to be eliminated first. Brest.

Regarding its overall balance, Xavi Pascual has led the team in 679 games, with a spectacular balance of 620 victories, 14 draws and only 45 defeats. In addition, he has only lost one game in 2020 and so far in 2021 … the aforementioned final of the last Champions League.