Will parts of the ocean be left deserted by climate change?

Temperature is the environmental property with the greatest influence on the biology of organisms and, consequently, on the way in which they interact with each other and with the environment that surrounds them. It determines the speed at which the chemical reactions of metabolism occur and, in this way, governs the tempo of vital processes such as growth, fertility or reproduction.

It could be said that life on Earth behaves in the same way as a pot on the stove: the higher the temperature, everything happens faster.

In aquatic environments, in addition to this direct relationship between temperature and biology, the temperature of the water determines other physical properties of the environment such as the amount of dissolved oxygen (essential for the respiration of organisms) and the absorption capacity of atmospheric CO₂ (key in the control of the greenhouse effect and the acidity of the oceans).

If we put the pieces of this puzzle together and focus on the oceans, it is to be expected that an increase in the temperature of the water will accelerate the metabolism of organisms. It would increase their respiration and, therefore, their demand for oxygen (an element that will be increasingly scarce in their environment). It doesn’t seem like an ideal situation, of course. Although we know that some species will better resist the impacts of climate change, others (more vulnerable) will see their populations depleted and may become extinct.

This article is part of Oceans 21, a series of articles on the world’s oceans that lead us to explore the ancient trade routes of the Indian Ocean, plastic pollution in the Pacific, light and life in the Arctic, fishing in the Atlantic and the influence of the ocean Antarctic in global climate. The Conversation’s network of international collaborators makes these texts available to you.

Projections to know what will happen in the future

Against this background, and to study the future global consequences of global warming, scientists work with predefined future scenarios, known as RCP scenarios. Based on potential greenhouse gas emission patterns, these scenarios predict that the average temperature of the oceans will rise between 0.8 and 3.1 ℃ by the end of the 21st century.

Considering these temperature ranges, scientists try to predict what the response of ecosystems will be to future environmental conditions through experiments in which marine species are subjected to these temperature levels.

The results of these laboratory studies and the in situ observations of environmental conditions already suggest that we are approaching the physiological ranges tolerable by species in tropical areas. Therefore, the habitability limit of these regions could be closer than we thought.

Species flee the tropics

In April, a study published in the prestigious journal PNAS found that the response of tropical marine organisms to global warming has been underway for at least a few decades.

The work verified that between 1955 and 2015 there has been a general displacement of marine species from the equatorial zone towards the poles (more temperate zones with higher latitudes). This pattern of abandonment of the tropics, calculated using data from some 50,000 marine species, could be of such a size that these regions are no longer the most biodiverse places on the planet. And not only that, it seems that the number of displaced species is increasing decade after decade, accelerating the “flight” of tropical species.

Phenomena like this are not new in the history of the Earth. Scientists have already observed such patterns in the fossil record coinciding with periods of global warming in the past.

What is new (and more worrying) about the current situation is the speed at which everything is happening. This study would be the first large-scale scientific evidence of the widespread abandonment of tropical species due to abrupt and accelerated global warming.

Effects also for humans

If this trend continues, the impact of the disappearance of tropical biodiversity will be incalculable for humanity. In the tropics (where it is estimated that 85% of the poorest human population on the planet lives) it has been estimated that fishing could fall by 40% by 2050 in relation to the values ​​of the year 2000 due to climate change. This would pose a risk to food security and income from tourism in these areas.

In addition, it is estimated that the increase in humid temperature (measured in conditions of maximum humidity) above the physiological limit bearable by humans (35 ℃) will hinder the survival of societies in these areas and will trigger climatic migrations whose consequences at the level geopolitical are still difficult to predict.

Faced with this perspective, and in view of the insufficient slowdown of the causes that favor climate change, the scientific community is now focused on the search for options for mitigation and adaptation to the consequences of climate change in fisheries. These measures – which are not exclusive to tropical fisheries because the movement of fish stocks towards the poles is global – have their main pillars in the organizational capacity of human communities and institutions, and in the use of scientific and local knowledge.

Complying with the international agreements that establish the limit of global warming of the planet at 1.5 ℃ for the 21st century (Paris Climate Summit, 2015) is, today, the only palliative measure that could stop this catastrophic trend. Although everything seems to indicate that we will be late to this goal, all will not be lost if the political will is reactivated.

