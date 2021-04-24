Will Parasites have a series on HBO?

Share

After winning the Oscar for Best Picture and making history, Parasites will have a series on HBO. Is it a remake? We will tell you below.

Parasites was one of the most important films of 2019. Korean Bong Joon-Ho’s film managed to make history at the Oscars after winning the golden statuette for Best Picture, the most important category of the event. For this reason, it is not surprising that different networks or platforms want to squeeze it until they get the last drop of success.

Quickly, after seeing the enormous success it had worldwide and at the Academy Awards, HBO wanted to be able to work with Parasites and its director Bong Joon-Ho. That is why the network obtained the rights and is now ready to work on a television series. Adam McKay, director and writer alongside Bong Joon-Ho, gave a recent interview and revealed some details of the new HBO production. “We are having the best time. We are preparing an incredible writers room. Basically director Bong and I delineated the series during the quarantine, with him supervising, ”he began by explaining.

Will it be a remake?

What many wondered about this new project linked to Parasites, is if the HBO series would be a remake or would it tell a completely new story. Finally, they gave us more details about it. “It is an original series. It’s set in the same universe as the movie, but it’s an original story that lives in that same world, “added Adam McKay.

This makes the Parasites series even more interesting, as many thought that exploiting the very resource of the movie was going to tire fans and it was not going to be as successful. Now it remains to be known who in particular they will be based on to continue relating the series to the original story. According to the theories that circulate on the internet after this news, it is that one of the characters could be the housekeeper played by Lee Jung Eun. It was Bong Joon-Ho himself who clarified in some interviews that he had many plans for her, but that he did not manage to develop them so that they would appear in the film.

