The release of Ori and the Blind Forest on the Nintendo Switch surprised everyone, as the Moon Studios title, distributed by Xbox Game Studios, was only available for Xbox One and PC.

By then, Moon Studios was already working on Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the highly anticipated sequel that has already debuted for Xbox One and PC. Before the premiere of the first game on Switch, many wonder if this new installment will also come to the hybrid console.

To try to clear this doubt, Moon Studios recently spoke about Ori and the Will of the Wisps and the possibilities that exist to see it on the Nintendo system.

Is it possible to watch Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Switch?

Gennadiy Korol, head of engineering at Moon Studios, was questioned about the possible arrival of Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Switch. The developer was quite reserved, as he stated that they have nothing to announce at the moment regarding the hybrid system.

Korol made it clear that Moon Studios is happy with the Nintendo console. However, he believes bringing Ori and the Will of the Wisps into the system would be a bit tricky for technical reasons.

It is important to make clear that the engineer did not deny or confirm a port, as he simply said that Ori and the Will of the Wisps would probably not run on Switch as they expect.

« We love the Switch! But right now we have nothing to share about an Ori and the Will of the Wisps port. Although if it ever happened, I can say that it would be extremely difficult to get the port to work at 60fps, that’s for sure! ”Was Korol’s response.

The first installment came with great performance on the Nintendo Switch, so Moon Studios would like to do something similar if a port for the sequel is ever planned.

It’s unclear if Korol’s remarks are a way of saying Ori and the Will of the Wisps won’t make it to Switch as they wouldn’t be able to run it with performance that meets their standards.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available for Xbox One and PC. You can know more about him if you read our review and visit this link.

