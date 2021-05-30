will offer its terminals to LG users in Korea

Apple wants to attract LG customers with exciting offers.

As you know, the South Korean firm LG has left the mobile phone market. Despite having good and innovative terminals, the truth is that the fierce competition that prevails today has brought down the knee to the firm that will stop selling mobile terminals.

The above does not mean that LG will abandon the support and updates of the devices that are in circulation, however, the rest of the firms have seen this as a golden opportunity to attract all LG users to their side. One of them is Apple, The Bitten Apple Firm That Will Offer An Exchange Program To Lure LG Owners To The Dark Side.

I have tried to use an Android as my main mobile but Apple has not let me

Apple wants to attract LG smartphone users

As we read in Gadgets Now, Apple’s South Korean unit to launch an exchange program to attract all LG users.

Although the conditions change depending on the smartphone and the time of use of this, basically it will consist of trade an LG for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini, plus some money.

Although Apple has various promotions to attract customers, this is the first time you have decided to launch an exchange program for users of a specific brand. Unfortunately it will only take place in South Korea, LG’s headquarters.

According to experts, This move by those from Cupertino will serve to increase their presence in Korea. As many of you know, Apple dominates many markets such as the United States or Canada, but South Korea is not one of them. Furthermore, we must add that this country is the land of Samsung, one of its main competitors.

The objective is clear. Apple not only wants to increase its user base but also prevent a mass exodus of users from LG to Samsung, which are also trying to attract LG customers. Will it succeed? We will have to wait for it.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all