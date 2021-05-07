will offer a vaccine to tourists visiting the city

One more reason to visit New York. Bill de Blasio, mayor of the city, has announced that will begin offering vaccines against Covid-19 to tourists through vaccination points in emblematic places like Times Square and other locations in the city. The announcement is awaiting state approval, but they hope to get it this weekend.

The popular American city thus opens the door to “health tourism”, as opposed to a European Union that works on a health passport where tourists will show that they are immunized. With this movement, instead of asking the tourist to provide guarantees, it will be offered.

Covid-19 vaccines to attract tourists

Through social networks, New York has explained that they will manage a dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “It’s a positive message for tourists: come here, it’s safe, it’s a great place to be and we are going to take care of you,” explains De Blasio.

The vaccine will be a “sample of good will”, but it will not be a requirement to visit the city. According to the city authorities, New York will not check whether or not tourists are vaccinated.

Welcome to New York, your vaccine is waiting for you! We’ll administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at iconic sites across our city. With State authorization, we can get vaccines to tourists and make sure they have a built in souvenir to bring home with them. Let’s get it done! pic.twitter.com/NCqIietY9R – City of New York (@nycgov) May 6, 2021

Vaccination sites have not yet been confirmed, but the city’s mayor referenced Times Square, as well as Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and the High Line.

“This summer, tourism will come to life in New York City,” announces the mayor of the city, in what is a clear promotion to attract tourists. A “health tourism” strategy that will probably be one of the trends this summer, where the different locations will have to convince tourists that going there is safe.

Vaccination is free for New York residents, but it has not been confirmed that it is free for tourists.

Immunity from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not achieved for two weeks, so this vaccination would not be so much for the stay in the city, but for the future. According to city data, 59% of the New York population has received at least one dose of a vaccinewhile 42% of Manhattan residents are fully vaccinated.

