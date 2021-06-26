Will Obi-Wan Kenobi face the Inquisitors?

OBI-WAN KENOBI Rumored To Face An Inquisitor In “An Epic Lightsaber Battle” On The Disney + Series

It has been speculated that the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Ewan McGregror could face one of the Inquisitors of the Empire in the solo series starring the mythical Jedi on Disney +, and we may now have a confirmation.

The Inquisitors have been a staple on the animated side and in the Star Wars comics for some time, but it seems fans will finally get to see at least one of the ruthless Jedi Hunters making his live-action debut in the Obi- series. Wan Kenobi from Disney +.

There has been much speculation that the legendary Jedi Master could face an Inquisitor in the series, and Making Star Wars now reports that Kenobi will face one of them “in an epic battle with lightsabers in at least one episode of the Serie”. It also indicates that Obi-Wan will leave Tatooine and “leave the planet” at some point.

It remains to be seen if this is an Inquisitor we’ve met previously in the Rebels animated series or a new character, but it’s worth noting that Lady’s Gambit actress Moses Ingram revealed that she will “use lightsabers” little. after being announced as a cast member.

The plot a secret

Specific plot details are being kept top secret, but we do know that Obi-Wan will be placed between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader for a confrontation with his old man. teacher. There are also rumors that younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa will appear, but that has yet to be confirmed.

McGregor and Ingram star in the series alongside Indira Varma, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. His characters have not been announced, but some photos from the set recently confirmed that Varma will play an Imperial officer.

The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is set to direct every episode of the series, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on board as producer along with Chow, Jason D. McGatlin (The Rise of Skywalker), Tracey Seaward (The Queen). ) and John Swartz. (Rogue One).