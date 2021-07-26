will not return to the set until the entire team is vaccinated – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Actor and film director Sean Penn refused to shoot the Starz series Gaslit. He said that he will not be part of the project again until all production is vaccinated against Covid-19.

Following the premiere of his film Flag Day at the Cannes Film Festival, Sean Penn’s next step was to dive into the filming of the upcoming political thriller series in which he stars alongside Julia Roberts.

The world of entertainment has managed to return to activity little by little. This under strict sanitary protocols to avoid putting the members of the different productions at risk. Now the Milk actor was more demanding in terms of vaccination to carry out a shoot.

With the arrival of the Delta variant of the virus in Los Angeles, authorities reimposed the use of indoor masks, a measure that was already being left behind as citizens began to get vaccinated. The Delta variant is highly contagious and can put many people at risk again.

Penn insists that the entire Gaslit team must be fully vaccinated to perform the job so that everyone can be safe and run less risk of contagion.

He even offered to support for free through his organization, CORE, to make the vaccination process faster and more efficient.

NBCUniversal, Gaslit’s studio, ordered mandatory vaccinations in “Zone A”, a space where the cast of the series and the production assistants with whom they have contact are located.

The actor’s stance on not returning to the recording set challenges Hollywood as it directly pressures to change the agreements that existed between directors, actors, networks, producers and all the parties that make up the making of a film or series.

Additionally, Penn has been involved in vaccination processes for the past year. Through CORE she worked with city officials to make screening tests available early on to later help facilitate vaccinations.

This resulted in around 5.3 million tests and 1.7 million vaccines, so the protagonist of the new series showed his commitment so that all filming and people in general can return to normal.

The series was created by Robbie Pickering and Sam Esmail with Matt Ross directing, who agreed with Sean Penn on vaccinating the entire team.