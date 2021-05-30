will not limit functions to those who do not accept its new privacy policy

The history of WhatsApp with its new privacy policy is not over. In a new Facebook setback, they have announced that They will not limit functions or use to those who do not accept the new conditions. This, in theory, means that everything remains practically the same for those who do not accept that WhatsApp share their data with Facebook.

We first learned about this new policy in January of this year, when the company announced that it will share the data between its two services. Something that, although does not affect users in the European Union, has had an important impact worldwide.

After the uproar caused from Facebook, they announced that they would postpone the entry into force of the new privacy policy. Finally, this past May 15 the changes came true and users started receiving messages to accept the changes.

During all this time they threatened to close the accounts of those who did not accept the new rules. At least that’s what the WhatsApp support page indicated. However, they backtracked on that and advised that they would simply progressively limit features for those who reject the new privacy policy.

Neither account canceled nor limited functions

Things got even more complicated. If the story itself has already had several changes of route and turns, it still has more. In a statement to TNW the company has indicated that “… we want to make it clear that currently we have no plans to limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update. “

What will they do instead? Simply continue showing messages within the app to users so that they accept the new privacy policy. These messages will also appear when creating a new account or when using certain functions that do require data sharing, such as communicating with companies that are on Facebook.

In an update to the company’s FAQ page, WhatsApp clarifies that no user will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality if they do not accept the new policies. On its support page, WhatsApp also claims that most of the users who have seen the update have accepted.

Via | TNW