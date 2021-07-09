will not go to the Cs convention

(Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has confirmed that her predecessor, Albert Rivera, will not attend the party’s convention on July 17 and 18, with which they hope to re-float the formation, and has apologized, he said, alleging that he he is now “in the private sector and is not going to participate in political events.”

Arrimadas, in statements to journalists after meeting with the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has assured that he has a very good relationship with Rivera and that by refusing this invitation, he has said, “he is being consistent” with his decision to stay on the sidelines. .

An invitation that, according to Arrimadas, has thanked Rivera, who, on the other hand, could attend the national convention of the Popular Party in October, whose presence the popular ones do not deny.

