will not be released on monday

The pulse between Telecinco and Antena 3 by the hearing this monday It has caused several last minute changes on the television grid and the occasional twist in the script that the viewers did not like at all.

The first came from the hand of Telecinco. The Mediaset chain moved the Sunday gala of Survivors: Honduras Connection to Monday, to compete in this way with the premiere of Mask Singer on Antena 3. Instead, Telecinco broadcasts this Sunday the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic about Freddie Mercury and the rock group Queen.

Despite the fact that the presenter Arturo Valls assured this week in El Hormiguero that Mask Singer would premiere this Monday, May 17, the chain has backtracked and has announced a change.

Instead of premiering the first program of the new season, Antena 3 will broadcast a special program entitled Mask Singer: meet the masks, in which the keys to this second edition will be given.

This announcement has surprised the followers of the format, who have manifested on social networks his anger with this last minute change by the Atresmedia chain.

“We want to know the first day of the gala, which is what you announced “, reproached a user to a message in the official account of the program on Twitter, in which he clarified that this Monday will see” a special program where we will tell you all the details of this new season. “

“We already know the keys. Refill program because the competition has made a move. This is how the audience is cared for, “criticized another user on the same social network.

“But why are you announcing the new season and not after two days,” commented another tweeter. “One week announcing the premiere and then it’s already a special. What a ridiculous strategy. The only thing that you get is that people get tired of your wars of chains and groups “, sentenced, for his part, another user.