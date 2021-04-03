will not be in second season

Netflix announces second season of “Bridgerton” 0:53

(CNN) – That scream you could hear is the fans of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, a character played by Regé-Jean Page.

This Friday it was announced that the actor who gave life to the extremely attractive protagonist will not play his role in the second season of “Bridgerton”, the hit Netflix historical drama.

The sad news came to some through a note from the character Lady Whistledown, which was posted on the verified “Bridgerton” Twitter account.

“Dear readers, while all the attention is focused on the search for the Vice Countess for Lord Anthony Bridgerton, we bid farewell to Regé-Jean Page, who triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the publication read. “We will miss Simon on screen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family,” he added.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 – Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Page has been one of the series’ most prominent stars and recently won an NAACP award for his performance.

The actor told Variety magazine that one of the reasons he originally joined the project was because he knew it would be short-term.

«It is a story of a season. It will have a beginning, a middle, an end. Give us a year, ”Page pointed out. «[Pensé] ‘that’s interesting’, because then it felt like a miniseries. I can come in, I can contribute my grain of sand and then the Bridgerton family continues ”, he completed.

“Bridgerton” is based on the 2000 novel “The Duke and I,” by romance author Julia Quinn. The book is part of a safa.

The new season will follow Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he tries to find a wife. Simone Ashley has been chosen to play her love interest.

And, although the Duke of Hastings is leaving, his Duchess will still be present in the series.

“Daphne will continue to be a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer: more intrigue and romance than my readers can bear,” the note stated.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton Basset.