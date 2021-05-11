will not attend in person and is following in the footsteps of Ericsson, Nokia and Sony

Samsung will not be physically at MWC 2021. The company thus joins others such as Ericsson, Nokia and Sony, who also announced that they would not have a physical presence at a fair that is trying to recover from the setback caused by the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news is a new setback for the organization, which tried to recover in 2021 the luster from which for years has been a must for the big (and small) of mobility and technology.

The history of cancellations repeats itself

In Samsung they argue that the measure has been taken to guarantee the safety of its employees, partners and customers. Instead of that physical presence, in Samsung they will bet on online events, and as they themselves assure, “we hope to participate in a virtual way”.

The MWC 2021 will take place from June 28 to July 1, and at GSMA they have tried to guarantee the safety of exhibitors and visitors with a series of special security measures and a capacity of 40,000 people.

These measures do not seem to completely convince companies such as Samsung, and although vaccination campaigns are advancing worldwide and they certainly do in Spain, it seems clear that the fear that this meeting will end up creating contagions.

It remains to be seen if other major mobility companies also cancel their presence and there is a domino effect like the one that occurred last year at the gates of MWC 2020.