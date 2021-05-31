Will Netflix release Lady Di? Prince William makes request | Instagram

Netflix has portrayed the life of Lady Di through “The Crown“However, a request launched by Prince William would make the platform not show the so-called” Revenge Interview “, which was made to the princess in 1995 and which has had strong consequences until today.

Next July the fifth season of the plot will make its arrival on the Netflix platform with a renewed cast, but without a doubt, it is the character of Lady Diana, mother of the prince william and Harry, the one many hope to see the most.

However, one of the strongest moments in the life of the mother of “heir to the throne“It was the day that he gave that interview to the famous chain that today has been involved in a great scandal due to the bad practices with which they have pointed out, he got the aristocrat to speak.

Princess Diana mother of Prince William, at the time of being interviewed in 1995. AP

Now he is the “first-born of Lady Diana”, who would request that such a meeting not be reissued because it is a fact that is under the magnifying glass of investigations, so it should not be recreated in fiction, he considers.

The chain effectively established a false narrative that, for more than a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by both it and others; He began by saying and then explicitly stated that since it was an interview that was conducted through “deceit and lies” it should not be republished.

It was in 1995 when the journalist from the popular news network got the whole truth about the princess, apparently, using false documents in which he would at the time deceive the wife of Prince Charles of Wales, Diana.

According to the brother of the “Princess of Wales”, Charles Spencer, the journalist, Bashir, would deceive Diana by giving her false evidence that the “royal family was constantly investigating and monitoring her”.

Prince William would recently recall that his mother, Princess Di, would not have lived in peace after having said meeting.

After coming to light the series of deceptions that the chain and its collaborator, Martín Bashir, would use, instilling fear and paranoia, it is now that the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, asked all the chains and platforms not to retransmit more this clip of the well-known news portal.

Likewise, the husband of Kate Middleton and father of Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, that all stories about their mother are removed from the small screen, especially if they include “this farce.”

Will “The Crown” rule out the interview?

For sure, there is no official response from the writers and producers of the fiction depicting the life of British royalty in “The Crown.”

Its writer Peter Morgan would have previously refused requests from the British Family for the series to present a “disclaimer” stating that it is only a fictional story.

However, Morgan has ignored until today, all the requests and his justification was also supported by actors and biographers on the fact that adding this clarification would be unnecessary.

This has led to this production being one more among the bad views by Buckingham Palace since it also transgresses its sacred privacy, particularly since the fourth season, the Windsors have insisted on clarifying that most of the things that Morgan captured , are not true and even in some cases, “did not happen”.

Could it be that things are different now? That Peter Morgan take into account the requests of Prince William not to reflect this situation that could have led to the fatal end of the royal tragedy and which has proved so difficult especially for his two sons.