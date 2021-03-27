Will Nahuel Guzmán leave Tigres UANL? They already have four reinforcements for the summer

After the statements of Edgar Dueñas, a UANL Tigres player, where he assured that the feline squad was playing the tournament and ‘until their contracts’, the journalist from Monterrey, Willie González, assured that the board of directors of the U of Nuevo León already has four reinforcements tied for the Apertura 2021, so several of the players in the current squad will be discharged

The communicator assured that the Tigres footballers already know about these new players for the following season, therefore the statements of Édgar Dueñas, because they are aware that the feline board will do a ‘clean’ in their squad for the following season.

“That’s why Dueñas says that, because he knows that four are going to leave. Who would be your top 4 Tigers to go? 1. Julian Quiñones, 2,3 4, choose yourselves ”, released González.

[COMENTARIO AL DÍA ��️����] “I have the information that the board of directors has already hired four reinforcements and the players already know it, that is why Dueñas spoke about the contracts, because he knows that four are going to leave” ️ – @WillieMty pic.twitter.com/bM3DSqs1oC – Multimedios Deportes (@mmdeportesmx) March 26, 2021

Apart from Julián Quiñones, who are the other three that I would leave out. I listened to Aquino, Pizarro and Nahuel ”, released Willie González, although in the case of the goalkeeper he seemed to hesitate.

There are five players who are ‘in danger’ at Tigres because their contracts are about to end this summer: Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Francisco Meza and Miguel Ortega.

Nahuel Guzmán came to Tigres in 2014 from Newells, being part of the golden generation of felines, with whom he has conquered 4 MX Leagues, 3 Champions of Champions and 1 Concachampions.

With the felines he has played 321 official matches, conceding 296 goals and leaving his clean sheet 127 times.

Nahuel is 35 years old, the ninth most “veteran” goalkeeper in Liga MX, so he could still be considered for a renewal.

However, Patón Guzmán has always expressed his desire to return to the leprosy club to retire.

Oldest goalkeepers active in Liga MX Jesús Corona / Cruz Azul

40 years and 1 month Édgar Hernández / Necaxa (Substitute)

38 years and 6 months Alfredo Talavera / Pumas

38 years and 6 months Iván Vázquez / FC Juárez 38 years and 3 months Nicolás Vikonis / Mazatlán FC

36 years and 11 months Guillermo Ochoa / Club América

35 years and 8 months Gerardo Ruíz / Querétaro

35 years and 5 months Nahue Guzmán / Tigres UANL

35 years and 1 month

