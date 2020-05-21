Updated May 21, 2020.

Android 10 is already here and, although this year has no dessert, the amount of news is important. Now if you want to enjoy these news you need update your Android to the latest versionAlthough this often requires a lot of patience.

The process to prepare the update that comes to our mobiles is long and complex and therefore some manufacturers take longer than others to offer the update to their users. As we did with Oreo and Pie, we will collect here everything we know about the update to Android 10 of the different Android terminals. We will update the list frequently whenever there are new moves in the update landscape.

Google

As usual, Google terminals do not need to wait to have the latest version of Android. Android 10 is available from day one for the entire line, from the first original Pixel to the last Pixel 3a.

Model

State

Google Pixel

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel XL

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel 2

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel XL 2

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel 3

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel 3 XL 2

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel 3a

Android 10 available ✓

Google Pixel 3a XL 2

Android 10 available ✓

Essential

Essential repeats this year as one of the companies faster update their phones to the latest version of Android: practically at the same time as Google’s phones, as the company announced on Twitter.

Model

State

Essential PH-1

Android 10 available ✓

Nokia

Nokia has been one of the companies that has most clearly shared its plans to upgrade new terminals. Coinciding with the release of the new Android 10 name, the company shared which terminals would receive Android 10, and when.

Model

State

Available now ✓

Nokia 8.1

Now available ✓ (info)

Available now ✓

Nokia 7.1

Available now ✓

Nokia 7.2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Nokia 6.1

Now available ✓ (More info)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Now available (More info)

Nokia 7 Plus

Now available (More info)

Nokia 2.2

Available now ✓

Nokia 2.3

Available now ✓

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Available now ✓

Nokia 3.1

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Nokia 3.2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Nokia 4.2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Nokia 1 Plus

Available now ✓

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Available now ✓

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Now available ✓ (More info)

Nokia 2.1

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Nokia 5.1

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Nokia 1

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Nokia 1.3

Now available ✓ (More info)

Huawei

Huawei remains in the eye of the hurricane due to the repercussions of the trade war between the United States and China, but has previously shared its plans to update to Android 10, in this specific case with EMUI 10 as base.

Model

State

Huawei Mate 20

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 20 X

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 10

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

On the way ↻

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Mate X

Android 10 available ✓

Huawei P30

Android 10 available ✓ (info)

Huawei P30 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (info)

Huawei P30 Lite

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei P20

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei P20 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei P Smart Z

Android 10 available ✓

Huawei P Smart + 2019

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei P Smart 2019

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Note 5T

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Huawei Note 5 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor

As for Honor mobiles, three-quarters of the same as with Huawei. Here we have put them in a different category to facilitate reading, but in this case Android 10 will also arrive at the same time as EMUI 10.

Model

State

Honor 20 pro

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor 20

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor 20 Lite

Android 10 available ✓

Honor 10

Android 10 available ✓

Honor 10 GT

On the way ↻

Honor 10 Lite

Android 10 available ✓

Honor view 10

Android 10 available ✓

Honor View 20

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor play

On the way ↻

Honor Note 10

On the way ↻

Honor 9X

Android 10 available ✓

Honor 8X

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor 8X Max

On the way ↻

Honor 8C

On the way ↻

Honor Magic 2

Android 10 available ✓

Honor 8A

On the way ↻

Oneplus

OnePlus already has the Android 10 beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but other older terminals will also receive the update in due course. At the moment we do not have specific dates.

Model

State

OnePlus 7

Android 10 available ✓

OnePlus 7 Pro

Android 10 available ✓

OnePlus 6

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

OnePlus 6T

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

OnePlus 5T

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

OnePlus 5

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Sony

Sony has given us some details on when Android 10 will start receiving most of its latest releases. Basically, it will come to the Xperia to from the Xperia XZ3.

Model

State

Sony Xperia 1

Available now ✓

Sony Xperia 5

Available now ✓

Sony Xperia 10

Available now ✓

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

Available now ✓

Sony Xperia XZ2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Now available ✓ (More info)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Now available ✓ (More info)

Sony Xperia XZ3

Now available ✓ (More info)

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has been especially quick to distribute the update to Android 10 to Redmi K20 Pro, although at the moment only in China. Previously, it announced which other terminals would receive the update.

Model

State

Xiaomi Mi 9

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Now available ✓ (More info)

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Mi 8

Now available ✓ (More info)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Now available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

On the way ↻

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition

On the way ↻

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Mi Mix A2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Xiaomi Mi Mix A2 Lite

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Mi Mix A3

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Now available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

Now available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Now available ✓ (beta)

Xiaomi Mi A3

Available now ✓

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Android 10 available ✓

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

On the way ↻

Redmi K20 Pro

Android 10 available ✓ (in China)

Little F1

Android 10 available ✓

Xiaomi Blackshark 2

Available now ✓

ASUS

ASUS also hasn’t announced its upgrade plans at the moment, although the ASUS Zenfone 5Z was part of the beta, so it’s expected to be updated. ASUS Zenfone 6 also had its own beta of Android 10 (then Android Q).

Model

State

ASUS Zenfone 5Z

Now available ✓ (beta)

ASUS Zenfone 6

On the way ↻

ASUS Zenfone Pro Max M1

Now available ✓ (beta)

ASUS Zenfone Max M2

Available now ✓

LG

LG has not commented on plans to update its terminals, although the LG G8 It was part of the beta of the then known as Android Q. It is therefore expected that at least the LG G8 will be updated.

Model

State

LG G8

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

LG V50

Available now ✓

LG G8X ThinQ

Available now ✓

LG V40

Available now ✓

LG G7

Available now ✓

LG G8S

On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻

LG K50S

On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻

LG K40S

On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻

LG K50

On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻

LG Q60

On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻

OPPO

OPPO Reno was part of the Android Q beta program, and many other terminals of the company have confirmed that they will receive the update to Android 10 under the house layer, ColorOS.

Model

State

OPPO Reno

On the way ↻

OPPO Reno 5G

On the way ↻

OPPO Reno 2

Now available (beta)

OPPO Reno 2 z

In July 2020 ↻

OPPO Reno z

Now available (beta)

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

In June 2020 ↻

OPPO A5 2020

In July 2020 ↻

OPPO A9 2020

In July 2020 ↻

OPPO A9

Now available (beta)

OPPO A91

In August 2020 ↻

OPPO RX17 Pro

In June 2020 ↻

OPPO R15 Pro

In July 2020 ↻

OPPO F11

Now available (beta)

OPPO F11 Pro

Now available (beta)

OPPO Find X

Available now ✓

OPPO R17

Now available (beta)

Alive

VIVO has not given details so far about what plans it has to send updates to Android 10 to its terminals, although three of its terminals were part of the beta of Android Q and, therefore, it is expected that they will be updated.

Model

State

I live NEX S

Available now ✓

I live S5

Available now ✓

I live X27

Available now ✓

I live NEX A

On the way ↻

Samsung

It took a few months, but finally the South Korean company publicly shared its plans to upgrade to Android 10 in Spain, confirming its policy of two major upgrades for the high and mid-range. The most basic models generally receive a major update … or none.

Model

State

Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 +

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 +

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Android 10 available ✓

Samsung Galaxy A6

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A40

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A40s

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy A70

Now available ✓ (more info)

Samsung Galaxy A80

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

On the way ↻ (April 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy M20

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy M30

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A10

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy A20

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s

Available now ✓

Samsung Galaxy J6 / J6 +

Now available ✓ (More info)

Samsung Galaxy A6 +

On the way ↻ (June 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5

On the way ↻ (July 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

On the way ↻ (July 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)

On the way ↻ (August 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2019)

On the way ↻ (September 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

On the way ↻ (September 2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

On the way ↻ (September 2020)

Realme

The OPPO subsidiary is slowly trying its international expansion and announced in mid-September its plans to upgrade to Android 10 to eight of its terminals. They are as follows:

Model

State

Realme 3 Pro

First quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme 5 Pro

First quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme X

First quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme XT

First quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme 3

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme 5

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme 3i

Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Third quarter of 2020 ↻

Realme 2 Pro

On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020)

Realme 3

On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)

Realme 3i

On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)

Realme 5

On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)

Realme 5s

On the way ↻ (May 2020)

Realme X2

Now available ✓ (More info)

Realme X2 Pro

Now available ✓ (More info)

Realme C2

On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020)

Motorola

Motorola’s Moto One series includes a few Android One models, guaranteed with two years of system updates. Some of them have already started receiving Android 10, while others are still in process.

BQ

Although BQ sold 51% of its capital to the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, the last two most powerful terminals they launched continue with the pending Android 10 update. From the rest of the terminals there is no news

Model

State

BQ Aquaris X2

Now available ✓ (beta)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro

Now available ✓ (beta)