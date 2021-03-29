Will Moses Ingram play an Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Today the main cast of the series has been officially announced “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, another of the new Disney + series about the world of Star Wars. There we have come across some names that we knew for the series, but also new ones, such as the actress. Moses Ingram. In that announcement of the cast, no details have been given of what role each will play.

Now, examining the actors’ social networks, we find that the actress, known for the moment mainly as “Lady’s Gambit”, has alluded to the idea of ​​carrying a lightsaber. Specifically, the actress has shared the image of the cast and added as a comment: “I play with lightsabers”. A very direct allusion to the well-known weapon that Jedi and Sith wield.

Although it could obviously be interpreted as a way of referring to being introduced to the world of Star Wars, fans are interpreting it as what seems more directly, which is that will come to carry a lightsaber in his hands.

This leads us to think about the possibility that she plays an Inquisitor in the series, that is, as one of several Force-sensitive agents that the Empire, and specifically Darth Vader, used to hunt down the Jedi after Order 66 was executed by Emperor Palpatine. These Inquisitors have appeared in the comics, in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels” or in the video game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

The idea that he can play one of these agents is because rumors say that the central plot of the series will be precisely how that Order 66 to destroy the remaining Jedi is executed, which will end up reaching Obi-Wan. However, at the official level it has only been said that the series is set ten years after what was seen in “Revenge of the Sith.”