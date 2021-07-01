Will Millie Bobby Brown and Adam Sandler make a movie together?

Share

According to new rumors, Adam Sandler would be very interested in working with Millie Bobby Brown for his next project on Netflix.

For a while, it was confirmed that Adam Sandler signed a millionaire contract with Netflix. Lately, the actor has been releasing new films under the platform’s label. Now, according to a new rumor, the interpreter would be very interested in carrying out a new project with Millie Bobby Brown, the great star of the streaming service.

According to information that emerged on the internet, Adam Sandler is very interested in making a new movie with Millie Bobby Brown. Currently, both are part of the platform and in fact, the actress was one of the great discoveries of Netflix. Let’s remember that thanks to Stranger Things and her incredible interpretation of Eleven, the young actress managed to reach the top of fame and now she does not stop making great titles in Hollywood.

Will you do a project together?

The person in charge of making this information known was Daniel Ritchman, who reported that Adam Sandler would be interested in sharing a screen with Millie Bobby Brown through Netflix. The truth is that at the moment, it is unknown if the platform is aware of this new project. But there is no doubt that it does happen, Netflix would be happy to reunite its explosive duo.

The truth is, at the moment, Millie Bobby Brown has a pretty tight schedule. In addition to working on the fourth season of Stranger Things, which could only arrive in 2022 and has just brought in new actors, the teenager is also working on the sequel to Enola Holmes and has her own makeup and skincare line. call Florence by Millie. Not forgetting movies like The Thing About Jellyfish or The Girls I’ve Been.

