Will Miguel Cabrera play in the LVBP before his professional retirement?

The Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera He still has a contract for at least two more seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB), but at 38 years old it is clear to know that his professional retirement is approaching and that is why many people (including me) would like to see this great player from new with Tigers from Aragua in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Miguel Cabrera Since he began his MLB career with the Detroit, he has not played one more game in the LVBP with their Tigers from Aragua, being a player who at the beginning of his career as a professional shone with his own light in the Venezuelan winter circuit, showing from a very young age that he was up for great things in this sport called baseball.

In the year 2023 his millionaire contract in the Major Leagues ends and many people will wonder, especially in Maracay, if Cabrera will again take a turn at bat in the LVBP before hanging up the spikes as a professional player.

However, not only the fans of the Tigers from Aragua I would like to see Miguel Cabrera again in the LVBP, but a whole country that has followed for years his brilliant career in the best baseball in the world that is surely worthy of the Hall of Fame.

In my opinion, if I wanted to see Miguel Cabrera in the stadiums of the LVBP before he announces his retirement, since as a baseball lover and a Venezuelan I have not had the happiness of seeing live and direct what, for me, has been the best player born in Venezuela. Also, as a professional, I would like to interview this player from Aragon.

About 17 years ago, I only remember going to the Alfonso Chico Carrasquel stadium in Puerto La Cruz to a game of the Grand Final of the LVBP 2003-2004 season and although I had no idea who he was Miguel Cabrera and I was only five years old, a child without any kind of conscience about baseball, my father (RIP) and who instilled in me the love for this sport told me some years ago, already grown up: “Papi in that game Miguelito hit a home run that he took out of the stadium ”.

It is the closest memory I have of Miggy, that day he hit two home runs with the Tigers to the Caribbean against Carlos Silva, then I documented myself and saw them, some real tablazos that if you ask me, in the LVBP I have not seen others like that.

On the other hand, I think Cabrera if he should come like this, be it to take a turn and retire in the LVBP, since he must seek to thank an entire country that has followed him for years in the Major Leagues and that has enjoyed each achievement, record and above all each home run.

I do not doubt that Miguel Cabrera Along with Luis Aparicio, another Venezuelan will be in Cooperstown and those born in this country would give everything to see this great player again in our stadium. LVBP, league that this player won four times with the Tigers

The 2007-2008 campaign was the last that Cabrera who played in the LVBP, but he has never forgotten Venezuela, since since his last internship with the Tigers, He played a couple of World Classics defending his country.

It’s just a matter of waiting and seeing what happens, a reunion between Cabrera and the LVBP could be the best for this player who has for life with his Tigers of Aragua a total of 20 homers, 181 hits, 93 RBIs and is hitting .305 this in more than 160 games.