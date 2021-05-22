Will Mexico Achieve Herd Immunity in October? This is the plan

Mexico hopes to vaccinate 75% of its population before October 2021, but it may not be enough to achieve herd immunity.

In January 2021, Mexico was going through peak of the pandemic: After the end of the year festivities, infections increased exponentially and the images of saturated hospitals, endless lines to fill oxygen tanks and ambulances unable to attend to emergencies accounted for the lethality of the second wave during the winter.

Four months later, the national hospital occupancy is 87% less than then, with levels similar to those of May 2020, prior to the first wave of COVID-19.

Despite the pessimistic forecast that heralded a third wave after the Easter holidays, the decrease in new infections and hospitalizations it has allowed the gradual reopening of economic activities. And although it is still too early to assert that Mexico has begun to leave the pandemic behind, current indicators coupled with the advance of vaccination seem to see a light at the end of the tunnel for the first time.

This context caused that in mid-May, the Federal Government confirmed an ambitious calendar for conclude with the National Vaccination Plan almost half a year ahead of schedule.

According to the Ministry of Health, the current goal is to vaccinate the entire population before October and therefore achieve the long-awaited herd immunity with 75% of the immune population (between vaccination and antibodies generated after the disease) once the autumn of 2021 began, but …

How likely is it to achieve herd immunity in Mexico before October?

Until May 20, throughout the country they have been vaccinated 17.3 million people (19% of the population over 18 years of age), of which 11.5 million already have the complete scheme.

In the last week, the constant arrival of batches of vaccines has caused an increase in the speed with which they are applied in the national territory and according to the Ministry of Health, the goal is to supply just over half a million vaccinations daily to vaccinate all those of legal age before October, a goal that has been maintained during mid-May with a record of 710,005 vaccinations administered on May 19.

However, even maintaining daily vaccination figures above half a million, it is likely that herd immunity will be delay beyond 2021 or even that it is impossible to reach it:

The long road to herd immunity

The health authorities carry out the vaccination day for the teaching staff of Querétaro at the Eco Centro Expositor facilities. So far, 47 percent of the teacher workforce has been vaccinated with a total of 24,794 people vaccinated out of a total of 55,356 teachers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the goal of all countries has only one name: herd immunity. The theory assures that the herd immunity it is reached when the majority of a group (either by disease or by vaccination) becomes immune to an infectious agent and therefore, the transmission of a virus drops drastically, while the most vulnerable people remain protected.

In the national case, the Ministry of Health estimates that about 50% of Mexicans have been infected with COVID-19, that is, about 60 million people. Adding up the 11.5 million vaccinated with a complete scheme at the moment, it does not seem unreasonable to reach the desired 75% which in theory would mean reaching herd immunity.

However, more and more scientists around the world agree that the multiple current factors of the pandemic could void herd immunity.

Among them, the arrival of new variants with the potential to escape the protection offered by current vaccines, the resistance of anti-vaccine groups to immunization, and the slow speed of vaccination are factors that can overturn the idea of herd immunity.

Also, it is not yet known if all vaccines are capable of stopping transmission of COVID-19 and above all, the duration of protection of the vaccines developed and applied today is unknown.

Hence, more and more specialists consider as a tangible option the inability to reach herd immunity and instead, that COVID-19 becomes a common disease of small outbreaks that will increase seasonally, just as it happens with influenza once the temperatures drop.

