Matt Riddle was mentioned in by the #SpeakingOut move. He has denied any charges brought against him and his lawyer is now involved.

Riddle made his SmackDown debut last week. It was an exciting time for the Original Bro and he started by drawing a lot of attention. He defeated AJ Styles in a non-title fight. That same day, the allegations about Matt Riddle broke the Internet.

Some fans thought it was very strange that WWE has scheduled an intercontinental title match for this week with Drew Gulak receiving the opportunity in place of Riddle. Some fans assumed that WWE replaced Riddle with Drew Gulak, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Matt Riddle will not be affected by the recent allegations against him.

The Ringside News portal learned that the plan was always AJ Style vs Drew Gulak the entire time. His fight for the Intercontinental Champion has nothing to do with Matt Riddle’s accusations. Some fans say that Gulak getting the Intercontinental Championship fight means that Riddle’s push was over. The two things have nothing to do with each other.

SmackDown will be filmed this Friday. At the moment, the company doesn’t even have the episode fully written yet. Vince McMahon was asking for big changes even before the recording was delayed due to COVID-19. We can only imagine what it will want to change now.

Since the show is not yet written, there is no definitive way to know if Matt Riddle will lose any kind of oomph after debuting on SmackDown. We can confirm that not having been scheduled for an Intercontinental Title fight next week had nothing to do with the accusations that fell that same day.

