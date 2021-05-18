Will Marysol Sosa by José José do a new series What will it count? | Instagram

The daughter of singer, José José, revealed that he intends to bring his father’s life to the screen in a new Serie which will have unpublished details, he recently anticipated, Marysol Sosa.

J’s second daughterosé jose, Marysol Sosa, revealed in recent days his next plans about him and what he intends to do with the legacy of the artist, his father, José José.

In the midst of legal disputes with her younger sister, Sarita Sosa, Marysol Sosa, commented more details about the new projects that refer to the musical legacy and life of the so-called “Prince of Song”.

Although the issues that the possible plot would address are unknown for sure, it is presumed that it could portray what the last years in the life of the music producer who perished at the age of 71 were like.

I have already had various offers in this regard, I cannot really comment on anything at the moment, personally, I want this whole legal situation to end first, ”he commented.

He would carry it out after defining the entire legal situation with his sister.

I insist, without knowing how long it will take, and from there, then see to do everything else, the singer also confessed in an interview with the press.

After Marysol Sosa, daughter of José Rómulo Sosa, better known in the music and entertainment scene as José José, and Anel Noreña, former model and actress, was questioned about whether she intended to make a series that tells what she lived after the absence of his father, explained:

I would tell my vision, not so much my vision, but what my life was about it, but I could not answer those questions right now, with this, José José’s first-born made it clear that she does not rule out the idea of ​​bringing this to the screen girl sometime.

However, for Marysol Sosa, today a mother of two young children, it is very important that the legal situation be defined with her younger sister, Sarita Sosa, after this happens she would focus on these possible plans.

As for the sibling relationship that at one time existed and which is now overshadowed by legal issues, the Sosa-Noreña and Salazar’s sister explained:

Our father left and as you do, but we thank God with that objective, to achieve, that they tell us what happened and why out of nowhere they take it away from us, they withdraw it from their gremo, from their friends, from his family, from the press, from everywhere.

Unfortunately, the memory of the beloved idol of the song has been clouded by the confrontations between his three children (Marysol, José Joel and Sarita Sosa) this, in what was the sad news of his departure.

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “El Triste” lost his life on September 28, 2019, shocking his fans and anyone who has managed to identify in one way or another with his life or legacy.

Likewise, Mexico witnessed the fights that arose in the middle of the services that dismissed the remains of the interpreter who spent his last moments in Miami, Florida.

Accompanied by the press, Marysol and José Joel Sosa shared part of the rejection that the singer’s family starred in with Sara Salazar and Sarita Sosa,

V! uda and youngest daughter of the artist who, according to what they reported, were tried to relegate from the remains of José José as well as from the tributes made in that city.

It was recently José Joel himself who confirmed in a recent interview the legal battle that is taking place and that directly involves Sara Salazar and Sarita Sosa to determine the causes that led to the departure of their father.

How was it possible that they env3nenarán y m @ tarán José José, hinted at the first-born of the interpreter of “Almohada” during a recent talk on the YouTube program “Chisme No Like”.

Click HERE to see part of these statements.

It was at a time when the journalist Elisa Beristain commented that “one of José José’s doctors allegedly found traces of foreign substances in his body.

Apparently, the doctor would have revealed this to Marysol’s father, José Joel and Sarita Sosa, the journalist reiterated, however, “the singer would ask him not to report him to the authorities and that he would fix the problem.”