Starlink will be operational this year. The network of SpaceX Satellite Internet, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, already has 540 satellites orbiting Earth, and every few weeks 60 satellites are added to the constellation. The beta will open when they reach 800 satellites, and it is possible to register to receive information when it is available in our country on Starlink.com, although they will first start in the United States.

SpaceX wants to be an operator in Canada

And the marketing of their products seems to be direct, which makes sense because it is they who are launching the satellites and who are developing the self-orientating antenna kit that we will put on our rooftops to connect to this network from practically anywhere in the world. .

SpaceX has applied in Canada for a license from the country’s regulator to become an operator. The request was registered on May 20 on the website of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). This is the first such request we have seen from the company, and it makes its intentions clear.

Starlink should cover the whole of Canada sometime next year. It is curious that they have gone so far to apply for the license in the country; especially since only those operators that are going to directly offer voice call services have to request it. Therefore, it is possible that in addition to the Internet, they also decide to offer some type of telephone service.

SpaceX’s request, being public, can be commented on by the country’s citizens who want to express their opinion on it. At the moment they have 1,200 opinions, which shows that there is considerable interest in the country for satellite Internet service. This is quite logical if we consider how big the country is and how scattered some rural houses and communities are. Many of those users hopefully depend on LTE for an acceptable service, but it is limited in speed and traffic.

Internet around the world: SpaceX’s goal

With Starlink, the digital divide will be fully eliminated almost everywhere in the world. It is not yet known how much the service will cost, but it is estimated that its price will be around $ 80 a month. Traditional operators won’t have much to fear, either, as Starlink will be geared towards rural areas where fixed broadband Internet doesn’t reach.

Currently, the Satellitemap.space website allows us to see in real time where the Starlink satellites are located. As we can see, most of the coverage is concentrated in the northern hemisphere, prioritizing areas such as the United States, Canada or Europe. The satellites launched in recent weeks are still in place, and little by little they will shape the global coverage that the company will achieve in the coming years.