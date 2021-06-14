Will ‘Mare of Easttown’ have a second season?

The whole team would be open for a second season

The HBO executive, Casey bloys, has spoken about the prospect of a second season of ‘Mare of Easttown’.

The series consisting of seven chapters, starring Kate winslet Y Evan Peters as detectives investigating the death of local teenager Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), has aroused great interest around the world.

It was written by Brad Ingelsby, who recently signed a three-year contract with the premium US broadcaster. Speaking after the heartbreaking finale of the first season, Bloys spoke about whether a second season is likely.

“If Brad felt like he had a story to tell and that he would be on the same level, I think everyone would be open to it. Right now, he doesn’t have that story. Who knows? We’ll have to wait to see if they come up with something that they are dying to count “.

The producer added that he does not even know if there is a deadline to make a decision for a season 2. “Usually, we take the initiative of our creators. There have been no real conversations about what a season 2 would look like.”

The comments echo Ingelsby’s earlier statement to The Hollywood Reporter that ‘Mare of Easttown’ was “written as a limited series” but that “perhaps a worthy second chapter could emerge” in the future.

Kate Winslet recently said that she would love to play Mare again. “I miss her. Really. It’s the weirdest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous, adorable, brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her. “.

