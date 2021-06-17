will manufacture only electric from 2026

During these last years we have seen how more and more car manufacturers have announced that they are taking the big step: making only electric cars. It has happened with Jaguar, Volvo, Ford, Smart or General Motors among others. Now one more joins them, German manufacturer Audi.

The announcement comes through one of its directors to a German medium, news that . has subsequently picked up. According to what they say, Audi will not make any gasoline or diesel cars from 2026. A bet on everything electric and that will presumably also leave out hybrids. Audi already announced in March this year that it will not develop new combustion engines.

Audi, what is Volkswagen subsidiary, trusts its parent company for this electrification of the entire fleet. Volkswagen is one of the traditional manufacturers that is pushing the electric car industry the most, if not the most. With its different ID.3 and ID.4 models among others, it is posing a serious alternative to a market currently monopolized by Tesla.

If there is a problem that Audi is going to have to face, it is not so much the performance of the electrics but the availability of materials and components to manufacture them. Especially now with the bottleneck that chip shortages are creating. Vehicle manufacturers also face a shortage of materials to make large batteries, an essential component of an electric car.

Audi’s electrification to date

Not too big. The Audi electrification is currently limited to a few vehicles and concepts or future productions. One of the first to be introduced was the 2018 Audi e-tron, which promised 400 km of autonomy. It was followed by the interesting Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron introduced in April this year.

In February of this year we were also able to see the Audi e-tron GT officially, practically an Audi-clad Porsche Tycan. More recently, just two months ago, we saw the spectacular concept of the Audi A6 E-Tron, a sedan that already let us see the brand’s 100% electric future. A promising future awaits Audi, now it needs to be able to cope with the fierce competition that is emerging in the electricity market.

Via | The Drive