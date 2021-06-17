Will ‘Loki’ bring back superheroes who are dead?

Spoilers alert: this publication contains considerable SPOILERS by Loki.

The second chapter of Loki in Disney Plus amazed even fans who already know how the god of lies usually behaves. Not only did he take a recent tour of the Asgardian, but he also showed off what appears to be his most dangerous version.

Now, seen what has been seen, there is a great question on the doorstep. Is Loki the ideal opportunity to reboot the entire Avengers timeline?Is this the ideal way to mend the contradictions in the Marvelite time travel concept? Will there be some subtle movements that will allow phase four to change several of the events of the third phase?

The big question that many of the fans are asking at this point is whether the arrival of the multiverse It acts like a clever plan. After all, alternate timelines have been the comic book world’s customary way to relaunch or refresh characters.

Who will Loki face now, in the middle of a total temporary rupture? Will there be a whole series of new avengers facing a dangerous variant that apparently has a clear objective? There are more questions than answers in this bizarre version of Loki’s full-scale hide and seek game. But the best may be yet to come.

Loki of Asgard: about to take a history tour

Until now, Loki seemed to have been engaged in his temporary job with the TVA. One, in addition, that allowed him in one way or another to keep intact the line that had given him a certain redemption.

But in the second chapter, Loki makes it clear: “I work for me”. The implications of the phrase indicate that, in critical case, it will decide in your favor. Which of course he already did. And that includes the quick deductions that allowed him to make exact calculations of where his most dangerous variant was.

Now, the most daring and troublesome version of Loki has a plan that he carried out flawlessly. And his most recent variant, he decided to follow him. In addition, he left the door open to having understood better than anyone the true intentions of his other self on TVA.

The question is simple. Is this the opportunity to make concrete time jumps that allow Marvel to reboot some of its most sensitive lines? After all, one of the destinations of the lines that the first variant opened, leads directly to Vormir.

In other words, to the place where Natasha (Black Widow) died in her heroic attempt to take the Soul Stone alongside Hawkeye. Does this mean that all open Nexus can lead to situations of considerable importance? Will the variant try to kidnap some avenger (and almost by accident, prevent him from dying), to carry out some more colossal plan?

Actually, that is unlikely to happen. Despite the above, Loki is undoubtedly the door to the multiverses, although the intention is not to see a setback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If we take into account what happened in the two chapters released, everything seems to indicate that the most dangerous variant of Loki has a clear objective. Can. And that power goes through, precisely, not going back or affecting the events that occurred after Thanos’ click.

Strolling through the multiverse

The most dangerous variant of Loki already has some clear things to act on. The first is that, outside of time, the Infinity Stones are useless. But it certainly does not mean that inserting them back into their original timeline will not regain their power.

Its other great advantage is having discovered, and in a simple way, how the TVA can be deceived. Being that in appearance, free will is a constant flow of time forward. There is something obvious: hiding in catastrophes is a possibility, but also in the consequences of unavoidable events.

So, having the information from your personal timeline, any variant of Loki only needs to use that data to its advantage. And what it won’t do is resurrect, help, or bring to life anyone who can resist. The best scenario for Loki (in all its variants), is to have enemies killed, depressed or crushed by tragedy.

That brings us to another hot spot. When are all the events in the series happening? We know that Loki was arrested, that the TVA can see the past and the future. But for now, they have not indicated where we are. Obviously, Loki is the same one from the 2012 Avengers battle, but the fluctuation of the weather around him stopped being important.

Could Loki come and go, to destroy potential enemies? Are his different variants all the field tests he is conducting to analyze the possibilities? Is there an army of variants absorbed by parallel timelines?

Loki doesn’t need enemies, he needs free field. And it is clear that you already know that your great nemesis are dead, in happy marriages or fighting for their identity. So without a Tony Stark or Captain America (whichever of them), you have a clear field for whatever.

Then no, Loki will not reset the timeline or bring back any deceased characters. Loki advances quickly, it becomes more and more complex, but what is more interesting: it becomes unpredictable. At this point, the only clear thing is one thing: that a good amount of work has Doctor Strange ahead of him.

