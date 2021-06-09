Will Loki be in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder?

Share

The actor Tom Hiddleston has wanted to reveal if we will see the character of Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder, the new movie from Marvel Studios.

Loki, interpreted by Tom Hiddleston, has always been one of the most beloved and charismatic villains of Marvel studios, though it has been under the long shadow of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). But now he has his own series on Disney Plus to shine with its own light.

In order to Marvel studios the continuity of his Cinematographic Universe is very important and Thor he saw his brother die Loki at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). But, on the heroes’ temporary trip to New York in 2012 in Avengers: Endgame (2019), we could see how the God of mischief could escape with the Tesseract. So there is the main line where Loki he’s dead and a variant that’s driving the TVA (Time Variation Agency).

In a recent interview promoting the series of Loki, the actor Tom Hiddleston assured that his character will not be in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“We talk about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametrical opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for now. We have explored everything we could about these two brothers. “

What is the series about?

By breaking space time, Loki alters the sacred line, so the TVA he catches him and they judge him. Before being “reset”, Mobius (Owen Wilson) asks for your help to stop a villain who is killing the agents of the TVA. This is how an investigation will begin to be able to stop a dangerous enemy. Here we leave you our review without SPOILERS.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in May 2022. While the series of Loki It is now available the Disney Plus platform, which can be accessed through this link.

Share