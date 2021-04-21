will launch up to 3 folding mobiles throughout the year

Huawei will launch three new folding mobiles in the second half of the year with more affordable prices to improve sales.

Huawei’s current situation is, to say the least, complicated due to the veto of the United States, which has not been lifted despite the change in the presidency of the American country, and the shortage of components to make smartphonesHowever, the Chinese manufacturer plans to launch three new folding terminals in the remainder of the year.

Here’s everything we know about Huawei’s new foldable phones

According to a Digitimes report, the Chinese brand plans to launch three new folding smartphones, which would go on the market in the second semester of this 2021.

Fnac will have to deliver almost 13,000 Huawei P30 bought for 124 euros due to an error on its website

This year has not started well for Huawei because, recently, we have learned that it has left the ranking of the 5 mobile brands with the most sales in the world but the Chinese manufacturer wants to recover by launching three new folding terminals with much more affordable prices, even “Targeting the entry-level segment”.

The last folding phone presented by the Chinese giant was the Mate X2 in February, but this device is not having the expected success for two reasons: firstly, its cost is not accessible to everyone because it is priced at around 2,300 euros to change and secondly, it is a terminal that only marketed in China, with the limitations that this entails.

These new cheaper Huawei folding smartphones could be marketed globally in order to improve sales, but they would still not have Google services, the biggest handicap of Huawei devices today.

In fact, the lack of components to make their Kirin processors is causing serious problems for produce enough units of its franchise terminal for this year, the Huawei P50, which is why has not yet been officially presented.

“I want a Huawei mobile with Google apps”: these are your best options in 2021

Be that as it may, we will have to wait to find out if the arrival of Harmony OS to most of its devices this year and the market launch of these cheap folding terminals make Huawei take flight and sell more smartphones than last year.

Related topics: Huawei, Phones, Chinese Phones

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all