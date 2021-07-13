will launch a new company verification system based on its logo

Google has announced that it will implement in the coming weeks a verification system for Gmail with which companies can certify their identity and ownership of their email domain using the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard. With this new method, Californians provide the security systems of their email service with new tools to perform better filtering, and an easier way for users to detect scams and fraud attempts, as stated in a note.

For Gmail users, the big difference that this system will make will be visual, since In the emails they receive from companies whose identity has been certified by the BIMI standard, the verified logo will appear. For the validation of this corporate image, Google will ask third-party verification authorities, such as Endtrust Datacard or DigiCert, to issue a verified brand certificate for trademark logos.

Thus, When the user sees the indicators that the logo is certified, they can be sure that the mail comes from the company that claims to be and not from cybercriminals. “BIMI is beginning to support the validation of trademark logos, as they are a common target of spoofing,” explains Google.

Regarding Gmail security systems, BIMI will give organizations the option to verify the ownership of their emails using the Domain Based Message Authentication, Reporting and Compliance (DMARC) method, which will allow Google to better filter emails separating legitimate messages from potentially forged ones.

Companies will be able to provide both their DMARC certificate and those of the sender’s policy framework – a validation system designed to detect the simulation of emails – or of the mail identified with domain keys – authentication technique that allows the receiver to see that an email was effectively sent and authorized by the owner of that domain- to Google via a verified brand certificate to legitimize ownership of the logo and email domain.

With all this information, Gmail systems will verify that they are valid emails and only then will they show the corporate image of the company in the avatar space of the inbox and within the email.