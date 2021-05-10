Will Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s new home be Britney Spears’ old home?



Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It seems that the Kardashian clan has set out to ‘colonize’ the Los Angeles gated community where most of its members and their closest friends live.

As it has now come to light, last December Kris jenner, the matriarch of the family, and her daughter Khloé kardashian They bought two pieces of land side by side in Hidden Hills for which they would have paid a total of $ 37 million.

Interestingly, it is the same property where the mansion was located Britney Spears lived in rent between 2011 and 2021.

That house cost $ 25,000 a month, but was torn down after the pop princess moved in and now mother and daughter plan to build two new custom buildings.