Will Johnson He will present his latest album in six cities in October fifteen years after his first solo tour of Spain.

The American will act in Granada on October 14 (room, to be announced), in Madrid on 15 (room, to be announced), in Zaragoza on the 16th (The Can of Light Bulbs), in Santander on 17 (Santander Stage, Moon Estudio), in San Sebastián on 18 (Dabadaba) and in Ourense on 19 (room, pending announcement).

Wednesday October 14 – POMEGRANATE – TBA room

Thursday October 15 – MADRID – TBA room

Friday October 16 – SARAGOSSA – The Can of Light Bulbs

Friday October 17 – SANTANDER – Santander Stage (Moon Estudio)

Saturday October 18 – SAINT SEBASTIAN – Dabadaba

Sunday October 19 – OURENSE – TBA room

Alone, the leader of the Texans Centro-matic and South San Gabriel It offers folk-rock with a strong sensory load, which clings to the skeleton of the songs of its two bands and also to that of its own records. This format exploits with greater depth if possible the cathartic power of his voice, that spirituality of helpless white gospel. This is how he conquered critics on his first tour of Spain in 2005. In addition to being a musician, Will Johnson He is a painter and draftsman. So he paints and draws as he does music and vice versa. His songs resemble a canvas covered with brushstrokes of emotions and primary colors, which the Texan then splashes, brushing over, smearing with brush strokes, enclosing them in a sound circle now more subtle, then bolder. We sing a parade of syllables wrapped in shadows that shape ghostly melodies. His lyrics are provocative meditations from a world of great moral complexity. Something always noticeable on the seven albums he has signed in his name.